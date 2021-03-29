Jerk series 2: BBC Three comedy back for more

Series 2 of BBC Three comedy series Jerk is on its way.

Filming has started on new episodes, co-written by Tim Renkow (Funny Festival Live, Bobby and Harriet Get Married) and Shaun Pye (There She Goes, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order).

Returning to star alongside Tim in series two is the Academy Award and Emmy-nominated Actress Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, My Mad Fat Diary) and Rob Madin (Man Like Mobeen, Carters Get Rich).

Jerk is a black comedy that revolves around the character of Tim (played by Renkow), a man who uses the fact that he has cerebral palsy to try and get away with anything. Tim makes people feel uncomfortable. He knows that because he does it on purpose. But that’s his problem, time spent taking aim at small targets means he constantly misses out on life’s bigger prizes.

Co-creator, co-writer, associate producer and star of Jerk, Tim Renkow, said: "We're back! I can't wait to get back to work, see everyone and contribute to the fall of western society."

Shane Allen, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, added: "Great to have the most wickedly funny and boundary pushing show on British TV back for more no holds barred comedy. Jaw dropping and side splitting in equal measure."

Rebecca Murrell, Producer, commented: "Tim Renkow is back, fully vaccinated and more outrageous than ever."

A release date for series 2 of Jerk is to be announced.