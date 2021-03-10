Bling Empire has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Reality series Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles.

While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

The first series premiered in January 2021. A release date for the second season is to be announced.

For now you can watch the first season of eight episodes of Bling Empire online from Netflix here.

Netflix has also announced a brand new reality series from the executive producer of Bling Empire, My Unorthodox Life.

A teaser shares: "This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four.

"Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life."

The series is to premiere later in 2021.

Meanwhile Netflix has also announced TWO new seasons of Selling Sunset - together with a spin-off set in Florida.