Hapless: New comedy sitcom now streaming on My5

Brand-new sitcom Hapless is now streaming in the UK on My5.

The six-part series follows Paul Green (Tim Downie), a journalist for the UK’s fourth most successful Jewish newspaper, as he tries to find rubbish stories to please his narrow-minded editor (voiced by creator and writer Gary Sinyor).

The show is available to watch online here via My5 from 1 March.

A synopsis of the show shares: "Obsessed with his own view of truth and fairness, Paul aspires to bigger things – but his enquiring nature causes chaos and offence in a society where offence is easily taken.

"With a sweary sister always on his case, played by Lucy Montgomery (Tracey Ullman’s Show, The Armstrong and Miller Show), a neurotic and desperately single best friend getting in the way, played by Josh Howie (Call Me Alvy), and a teasing father behaving like a big brother, played by Geoffrey McGivern (Little Dorrit, Ghosts, Plebs), a day of calamity is only ever just around the corner for everyman Paul, in this fresh new satirical comedy series.

Of the new series, writer and creator Gary Sinyor said: “My favourite comedy is about big laughs rather than wry smiles, so the series is occasionally shocking – in a good way!

"Paul gets himself into arguments incredibly easily – whether its flavoured condoms, speed limits, mint shower gel or the sensitivity of a circumcised penis, Paul’s logic is often very flawed but it’s always understandable. Hapless is a satirical comedic attempt to laugh at all of our confusions and contradictions.

"Watching Paul get caught in the sticky situations of his own making is very funny stuff!”

Tim Downie, lead actor and executive producer, added: “The scripts were really funny, and combine that with working alongside a truly cracking crew and such wonderful comic actors, it was great fun.

"I’m really proud of ‘Hapless’. It’s funny, irreverent and has a great deal of heart and charm – I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

