Emily In Paris season 2 is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know!

The show follows twenty-something Emily - played by Lily Collins - who moves from Chicago to Paris after unexpectedly landing her dream job.

The first series debuted on Netflix last year and a second outing has now been confirmed.

Emily In Paris season 2 UK Netflix release date

Emily In Paris season 2 was confirmed by Netflix in November 2020 with a post to social media saying: "Deux is always better than Un. Emily In Paris will return for season 2!"

A release date for the new season has now been confirmed for Wednesday, 22 December 2021. Alongside the date, you can watch the first trailer below!

For now you can watch season 1 of Emily In Paris via Netflix UK here.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also revealed how we've all been saying the title of the show wrong.

They posted on Twitter: "Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme."

Emily In Paris cast

The cast features Lily Collins in the title role of Emily Cooper.

She's joined by Ashley Park as Mindy Chen with further casting including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

They're joined by Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

Casting for the second season is to be confirmed.

The TV series comes from Darren Star who is best known for creating Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City and Younger.

Picture: Netflix