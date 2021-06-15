Too Hot To Handle 2021 release date for season 2 of hit Netflix series

Too Hot To Handle will return for a second season later in 2021, Netflix has announced.

Hit Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle launched on the streaming service last April and became an instant success.

Now a second series is officially on the way.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle will be released on Netflix on Wednesdays throughout June starting with the first four episodes on 23 June.

The remaining six episodes of the ten-part series will follow a week later on 30 June.

Episodes will drop at 8AM UK time.

Netflix announced on Twitter: "NEWS: Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back for a second series"

The original series dropped on Netflix April 17 last year.

Too Hot To Handle sees a group of young single people living in a luxury resort as they attempt to discover emotional connections with one another.

Kissing, touching and sex are all banned with money deducted from a starting prize fund of $100,000 (£80,000) for rule breaks. Those that fail to make genuine connections face elimination from the series.

Those left at the end split the prize money that's left equally between them.

Alongside the main series, the first season featured a special follow up reunion episode Extra Hot: The Reunion.

Narrated by Desiree Burch, season 1 of Too Hot To Handle is streaming now on Netflix.