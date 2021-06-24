Sex Education series 3 is on its way to Netflix - here's all we know so far.

The British comedy drama premiered in 2019 with eight episodes and was a huge hit.

Season 2 followed in January 2020 and shortly after series 3 was confirmed.

When is Sex Education season 3 released?

Season 3 of Sex Education will be released on 17 September 2021, Netflix has confirmed.

A teaser for the new eight-episode season shares: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

For now, seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix are available to stream online here.

The series follows Otis Milburn, whose mother works as a sex therapist. In Season 1, Otis set up a sex advice business together with fellow student Maeve to help their peers with sexual problems.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The cast features Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Further cast are Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Chaneil Kular as Anwar.

Season 2 welcomed a number of new cast members including Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley, Sami Outalbali as Rahim, Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne "Viv" Odusanya and George Robinson as Isaac.

Netflix previously shared a very first teaser of Sex Education Season 3 in the video below.

Picture: Sam Taylor/Netflix