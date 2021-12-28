Cheer season 2 release date and trailer revealed as Netflix hit returns

Cheer season 2 is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know!

Following the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, the first season of Cheer premiered in January 2020 on Netflix.

Advertisements

The series became an instant hit and viewers have been calling out for more.

Well now Netflix has officially announced another season is on its way with season 2 of Cheer released on 12 January 2022

You can watch a first look at season two video below...

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix’s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Led by coach Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000.

A synopsis for the new episodes tease: "The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher.

"As Season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates.

"Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat.

Advertisements

"As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves."

Season 1 of Cheer is streaming on Netflix in the UK here.

More on: Cheer Netflix Streaming