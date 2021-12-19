After Life Season 3 release date confirmed - watch a first look

Netflix has confirmed the release date for series 3 of of After Life with Ricky Gervais.

A brand new season of the dark comedy-drama series will debut in 2022 - and it'll be the last.

After Life season 3 will drop on Friday, 14 January 2022. New additions typically go online 8AM UK time.

Netflix revealed on its social media pages: "Ricky Gervais, Brandy the dog, and After Life return for one final season on 14 January."

Ricky tweeted previously: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

He added in a live video chat: "Thank you, you played a blinder. You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that's only after one week. And they are the best company in the world, Netflix… They're f**king amazing..

"It's hard to say yes because it's a lot of work and you don't want it to diminish."

However the show will end after the next outing, with Ricky saying he wanted to work on new projects.

Speaking to Jim and Sam on SiriusXM, he said: “It would be so much easier to do a fourth series of After Life, which is the same with all my shows.

“Starting again it’s hard but it’s more exciting, artistically.”

After Life follows journalist Tony (played by Ricky) who is trying to cope with the death of his wife as a result of breast cancer.

The black comedy has proved a huge hit since its first series with the second season - comprised of six episodes - released on April 24.

You can watch After Life on Netflix here.

Season 3 of After Life will be part of a new overall deal between Netflix and Ricky.

He'll also be working on new scripted shows for the streaming giant as well as stand up specials.