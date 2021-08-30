You season 3 release date confirmed as Netflix series returns in 2021

Hit Netflix series You will return for a third season in 2021 with a release date now confirmed.

Netflix has announced that season 3 of You will drop worldwide on 15 October.

The new outing will have 10 episodes.

In a new teaser trailer, Joe (Penn Badgley) is seen preparing a wedding cake with Netflix writing: "Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15."

In the clip, Joe narrates: "People these days will name their kids anything to get attention. Despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better.

"A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without... challenges. Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say and not as I do.

“But for you, I can change, I’ll be a man you look up to... a man you’ll be proud to call Dad.

"So, what to call you? A name that’s strong but not intimidating. Classic but not basic. Literary, of course, because you’ll grow up in a house full of books.

"Henry, choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible to protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?"

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are both confirmed to reprise their roles in season 3 as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn respectively.

Saffron Burrows returns as Love's mother Dottie while new cast include Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Jack Fisher and Mauricio Lara

First debuting in 2018, You is a psychological thriller created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble who return as executive producers for season 3.

In the recent second series, Joe (Penn) moved from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and started over with a new identity.

Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expected was to meet an incredible new woman but he fell in love all over again — with a woman named Love (Victoria).

After a series of twists and turns, the second season concluded with Joe and a pregnant Love moving into a new home together - where he showed an interest in their new neighbour.

You can watch the full two seasons of You online via Netflix UK here.

