Classic episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale are to be made available on ITV hub.

Vintage episodes of their ITV's soap operas can be streamed online from Monday 4th May.

Classic instalments Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be making their way onto the video on demand platform every weekday, giving soap fans a trip down memory lane and a chance to relive some of soapland’s most iconic characters.

Coronation Street transports viewers back 25 years, reopening its archive with episodes from July 1995, reviving memorable Weatherfield residents such as Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Alec Gilroy (Roy Barraclough), Mavis Wilton (Thelma Barlow), Raquel Wolstenhulme (Sarah Lancashire) and Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs).

Emmerdale meanwhile flashes back over two decades to December 1995, ahead of villainous Chris Tate’s (Peter Amory) wedding to Rachel (Glenda McKay), and in the midst of superbitch Kim Tate’s (Claire King) affair with Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey).

These episodes will continue to run on weekdays on ITV3.

Other new offerings on ITV Hub include every series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire since series two, plus previous series of Gemma Collins’ fly on the wall show Diva Forever.

Plus, as previously announced, fans can enjoy every game from Euro ’96 as the epic football tournament debuts on the ITV Hub from Monday 11th May.

A new collection of the best episodes from the Coronation Street and Emmerdale archives will launch on BritBox on 14th May.