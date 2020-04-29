The Woolpack Sessions: Emmerdale cast to stream music performances online

Stars of Emmerdale will step up to the microphone in a brand new online series The Woolpack Sessions.

Whilst filming has been halted on ITV’s Emmerdale, some cast are finding new ways to keep their creative juices flowing.

From this Thursday (April 30, you'll be able to join them as they perform as-live music sessions straight from their living rooms.

Every week, various Emmerdale cast members will perform covers of their favourite songs. These will be put out under the title of The Woolpack Sessions and will exclusively stream on the Emmerdale channel on YouTube.

First up to the mic on Thursday 30th April at 7pm is Bradley Johnson who plays the role of Vinny.

Bradley will sing and perform the Whitney Houston classic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

Bradley Johnson said:“When I was asked to perform for The Woolpack Sessions I was delighted. It’s a perfect opportunity to put a smile on peoples faces in such a strange time.

"Everyone loves a good sing song and I will find any excuse to get the piano out. Hopefully people will like it and it will entertain them. I hope everyone is staying well and staying safe.

Other cast set to be involved in the coming weeks are: Isobel Steele who plays Liv and Olivia Bromley who plays Dawn.

Richard Ellis, Digital Producer, for Emmerdale, said: “With filming stopped we thought it would be fun to harness the creativity of our cast under lock down. It’s been tricky getting the tech side of things sorted out but the cast involved are all really talented and we hope you will be impressed.”

