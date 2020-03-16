The ongoing coronavirus outbreak could see Emmerdale and Coronation Street reduced to just two episodes a week.

Soaps could be forced to cut their episodes if the pandemic causes halts to filming.

Already TV shows including Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to stop production.

According to the Daily Mirror, the likes of Emmerdale and Corrie could have to reduce the number of episodes airing each week.

"The rationing of episodes is a sensible bet," a TV source told the tabloid. "But the bigger problems would come if they can’t get people behind, or in front of the camera to make new ones.

“If that was the case for an extended period they’d simply run out of episodes.

“That is an eventuality no one wants but is something that could happen.”

A spokesperson for ITV told the publication they were currently "confident" that filming would be able to continue as normal.

"We’re keeping a close eye on the ­situation and putting our people first," they added.

Currently Coronation and Emmerdale air most weekdays on ITV.

