EastEnders will be forced off the air later this month before filming gets the chance to resume.

Production on TV and film stopped completely in March due to the lockdown put in place because of the ongoing health crisis.

Advertisements

Episodes of EastEnders were reduced to two a week but it won't be enough to keep the series on air.

The show will be forced to take a break this month when pre-recorded episodes run out.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's due to go off air on 16 June.

"Talks about when the cast are returning to set are ongoing."

With some lockdown restrictions now being lifted, producers are looking at how they can resume production in the new era of social distancing.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore has revealed that limited filming will soon begin on EastEnders.

She said in The Telegraph: "Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing measures will be in place."

Moore added: "We're also exploring ways to re-start filming on more dramas and other major BBC shows as soon as possible."

ITV are also working on restarting work on their soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Advertisements

Production on Emmerdale is already underway while filming on Coronation Street is due to begin next week, both under strict measures.

It's been reported that Emmerdale and Coronation Street will both be able to remain on the air although episodes will still be limited each week.

More on: EastEnders