ITV has suspended filming on its soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The channel had planned to continue production on the series, albeit with a reduced cast and crew.

However today (Sunday, March 22), it was announced that filming on both shows had been halted completely until further notice.

A statement said: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We'd like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."

ITV previously revealed an updated schedule for both soaps, reducing the amount of episodes airing each week.

From Monday 30 March, Emmerdale will now air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

It follows the BBC halting production on all of its ongoing series, from EastEnders to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Like the ITV soaps, EastEnders has seen a reduced schedule with episodes now only airing twice weekly - Mondays 8pm and Tuesdays 7.30pm.

The BBC issued the following statement on its Continuing Dramas, which also include Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Pobol y Cwm, and River City: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

Restrictions could last for at least 12 weeks, possibly longer.