BBC has stopped filming on many of its hit shows, including EastEnders.

Casualty, Holby City and Doctors are also impacted by the halt as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the BBC said of its continuing dramas: .“In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

As part of the change, EastEnders will air just two instalments a week in order to keep it on air with already filmed episodes.

The BBC has announced a raft of other programming changes to deal with the pandemic.

These include focusing resources on the Breakfast, the One, Six and Ten news bulletins and the addition of a weekly prime-time Coronavirus special on Wednesdays on BBC One.

The One Show will be turned into a consumer programme show for all aspects of the crisis.

This will include health and well-being advice, keeping fit and healthy eating tips, as well as links to other BBC output that can help and support.

In the event that schools are shut down, the BBC also plan a daily educational programme for different key stages or year groups - with a complementary self-learning programme for students to follow, broadcast on BBC Red Button and made available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Plus, the BBC is set to bring back many favourite shows, allowing people of all ages to escape into some top-quality entertainment both on TV and on BBC iPlayer.

New boxsets going up shortly include Spooks, The Missing, Waking The Dead, French And Saunders, Wallander and The Honourable Woman, as well as more from BBC Three.

It's latest hit to the TV industry due to coronavirus with Eurovision 2020 also now cancelled.

It was revealed on Monday that Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to stop production while on Tuesday the BAFTA TV Awards were postponed until later in the year.

Meanwhile, a number of shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway and The Voice UK have dropped their live audiences.