Coronation Street to resume filming this month, ITV announce

Coronation Street will begin filming new episodes next week (June 9), ITV has announced.

Cast and crew are currently undergoing a health and safety induction to familiarise themselves with the new protocols that are now in place throughout the studios and on the Coronation Street set.

Filming itself will begin next Tuesday, 9 June 2020 at the programme’s studios in Trafford, Manchester with three episodes produced a week.

The return to filming means that the soap, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in December, stays on air in July.

A number of safety measures have bee put in place including social distancing, temperature checks and intensive cleaning and sanitisation.

Members of the cast and crew who are over the age of 70 or have an underlying health condition won’t be on set in the initial period of filming.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North John Whiston said: “Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew.

"With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

"I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

Added Series Producer Iain MacLeod: “The whole team at Coronation Street has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols, to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible.

"We are really pleased to able to resume making the nation’s favourite soap at a time when people need the reassurance of their regular Corrie fix more than ever. Safety remains our number one priority and we are under no illusions about the challenges still facing us and the nation as a whole.

"However, I can assure viewers that Corrie’s ever-present humour and brilliant storytelling will be there in abundance in the episodes due to begin filming next week and beyond.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV.

