The coronavirus outbreak has prompted a number of schedule changes for soaps EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Here's when to watch the ITV and BBC series with their new days and times.

EastEnders

Airing twice weekly - Mondays 8pm and Tuesdays 7.30pm.

Filming as halted on EastEnders for the foreseeable future.

The BBC issued the following statement on its Continuing Dramas: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

Coronation Street and EastEnders

From Monday 30 March, Emmerdale will now air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

ITV said: “Coronation Street and Emmerdale are Britain’s two most popular soaps with millions following both shows. The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority for all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

“The latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England is making filming both shows a real challenge - particularly with cast and crew members who are over 70 or have underlying health conditions.

“Through a mix of changes to production and scheduling we are confident that we can keep broadcasting new episodes of both shows over the coming months.

“On the production front we are filming with fewer cast and crew and we’re scaling back location shooting whilst adhering to the Government’s guidelines.

“From a scheduling point of view we will reduce the planned 12 episodes a week to eight episodes a week from Monday 30 March."

Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Pobol y Cwm, and River City

Alongside EastEnders, BBC's other continuing dramas have also halted production of further episodes.

The exact scheduling of currently filmed instalments has not yet been confirmed.

Neighbours

Neighbours has announced it is temporarily suspending production until next week but schedules are not currently impacted with episodes continuing to air as usual on Channel 5.