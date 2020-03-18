ITV has announced its plans for Coronation Street and Emmerdale amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

ITV has said it will reduce the number of episodes airing each week while continuing to film with a reduced cast and crew.

They explained: “Coronation Street and Emmerdale are Britain’s two most popular soaps with millions following both shows.

“The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority for all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

“The latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England is making filming both shows a real challenge - particularly with cast and crew members who are over 70 or have underlying health conditions.

“Through a mix of changes to production and scheduling we are confident that we can keep broadcasting new episodes of both shows over the coming months."

ITV went on: “On the production front we are filming with fewer cast and crew and we’re scaling back location shooting whilst adhering to the Government’s guidelines.

“From a scheduling point of view we will reduce the planned 12 episodes a week to eight episodes a week from Monday 30 March.

"Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

It follows BBC halting all production on its on-going series including EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

In a statement, the BBC said of its continuing dramas: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

As part of the change, EastEnders will air just two instalments a week in order to keep it on air with already filmed episodes.

Other TV shows impacted by the outbreak include The Voice UK which has postponed its live shows while Saturday Night Takeaway will air without an audience for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, earlier today it was confirmed that Eurovision 2020 had been officially cancelled.