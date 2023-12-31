EastEnders star Max Bowden set to leave soap

EastEnders star Max Bowden is set to leave the show following a reported decisive meeting with producers.

Maxn’s departure comes as his contract, due for renewal in March, will not be extended.

The actor, who has been a part of EastEnders for four years, has recently been overshadowed by his off-screen lifestyle and complex personal affairs.

His portrayal of Ben Mitchell, a character historically played by multiple actors, will come to an end in the upcoming spring episodes. However, it is reported that the character will not face a fatal exit, allowing for a return or potential future recasts.

A television insider shared with The Sun: “There has been a lot of noise around [Max] for too long, affecting the show’s drama.”

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell. Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The decision was reportedly made during a meeting about his contract renewal, where it was ultimately decided that Bowden would part ways with the show.

An EastEnders spokeswoman confirmed Bowden’s departure, stating: “Max will be leaving EastEnders next year. We wish him all the best for the future.”

During his tenure on the show, Bowden was instrumental in several major storylines, including a deeply emotional narrative involving Danielle Harold’s character, Lola Pearce-Brown, who suffered a brain tumour and was the mother to his character’s daughter, Lexi.

The source elaborated: “Max tackled serious storylines, particularly his character’s eating disorder.”

The door remains open for various exit scenarios for his character, with plans expected to unfold post-Christmas break. Max is anticipated to remain on screen until spring.

More on: Eastenders Soaps