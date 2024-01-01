Coronation Street spoilers as Damon and Harvey return to stir up drama

Coronation Street is set to welcome back brothers Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) and Harvey (Will Mellor) as the pair return to rock Weatherfield.

Last night’s episode hinted at a potential reconciliation between estranged couple Adam (Sam Robertson) and Sarah (Tina O’Brien). However, Damon’s re-entry into Sarah’s life tonight significantly alters the landscape.

Damon, driven by a desire for revenge against Adam and to reclaim his former love, Sarah, brings a storm of turmoil. His actions set off a chain of events involving kidnap, blackmail and double-dealing.

Sarah finds herself facing a decision that could profoundly affect not only her life but also the future of her family.

With Sarah remain with her solicitor husband, Adam, or succumb once again to the perilous allure of Damon? Meanwhile, Harvey, orchestrating his plans from behind bars, adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

The brothers’ intentions are clear: they are back in Weatherfield to claim what they believe is theirs. With Damon’s dark past and Harvey’s manipulative tactics from prison, the storyline teases a battle of wills and morals. Will it be Damon who succumbs to his darker impulses, or will Adam find himself crossing lines he never imagined?

Ciaran Griffiths said: “It’s good to be back, I had a really great stint last time, I really enjoyed it and felt like I was finding my feet with the character and not feeling like the new boy anymore.

“I feel a lot more comfortable now with my surroundings and the people I’m working with so yeah it’s good to be back, although the weather’s awful!”

Will Mellor added: “Firstly, I’m glad to be back because I really enjoy playing this character. It’s something that straight away when they asked me to play this part, I knew what I wanted to do with it. I wanted to play him very real, a proper baddie, I thought if I’m ever going to be in Coronation Street I’m glad I’m playing a baddie because it’s a part I don’t get to play a lot. I enjoy playing him even though he’s a baddie.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV1 and ITVX tonight.