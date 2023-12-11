Coronation Street is set to bring drama, glamour, and festive spirit with its Christmas preview for 2023.

The beloved soap promises an action-packed holiday season, with relationships teetering on the edge at the Rovers Return.

Jenny and Daisy are on a mission to raise enough funds to buy back the iconic pub. Their journey, fraught with desperate measures, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they strive to save the street’s favourite hangout.

Daisy’s personal life is just as turbulent. With her affair with Ryan now public and Daniel turning away from her, Daisy holds out hope for a reconciliation. Will the festive season bring them back together under the mistletoe?

Left to right, Tina O’Brien, Lucy Fallon and Charlotte Jordan. Credit: Danielle Baguley

The show will also see Peter bid a poignant goodbye to Weatherfield, marking a bittersweet Christmas for Carla. Peter’s internal battles and Carla’s focus on the factory put their marriage in jeopardy. Will the couple find a way to face the future together, or will their relationship crumble?

Ed’s struggles with gambling resurface, and the arrival of his father, Sarge, only exacerbates his challenges. The storyline takes a dramatic turn, impacting the Bailey family’s Christmas.

Gemma and Paul deal with the pain of having Bernie in jail, and Paul’s potentially last Christmas adds an emotional layer to their story. Despite the challenges, the Winter-Brown family is determined to make it a memorable holiday.

The drama intensifies as 2023 ends and 2024 begins. Bethany Platt’s unexpected return to the street stirs speculation about her intentions. Sarah’s life is thrown into further turmoil with the reappearance of her ex, Damon, and the possible reconciliation with Adam. Damon’s determination to win back Sarah and take revenge on Adam adds to the intrigue.

Adding to the mix is Rob Donovan’s son, Bobby, who unexpectedly shows up at Carla’s doorstep, bringing a new whirlwind into her life. His presence raises the question: will Bobby be a blessing or a source of further chaos on the cobbles?

As the new year approaches, viewers can brace themselves for an eventful 2024 on Coronation Street, with surprises, emotional journeys, and dramatic twists set to unfold.

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and ITVX