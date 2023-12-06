Beth Cordingly joins Emmerdale cast as fiery Ruby Fox-Milligan

Emmerdale is set to welcome a new face to its ensemble, as actress Beth Cordingly joins the cast.

Beth Cordingly will join the cast in the role of Ruby Fox-Milligan, Caleb’s wife.

Beth, known for her roles in The Bill, Dead Set, and ‘Family Affairs’, is set to make her debut on the show in January.

Ruby Fox-Milligan, described as fiery, confident, and unpredictable, is a fiercely devoted mother to Nicky, played by Lewis Cope. Her character is poised to shake things up in the village, being portrayed as a force to be reckoned with and a ticking time bomb.

Ruby’s intense and complex relationship with Caleb, played by Will Ash, is central to her character. If she perceives Caleb to be happy without her, she would go to great lengths, even potentially destructive ones, to ensure she remains a significant part of his life.

Beth Cordingly said: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale, it’s an enormous privilege and Ruby is a dream role. She’s a firecracker and a trouble-maker and I think people will love her or hate her, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with this fabulous cast.”

Producer Kate Brooks added: “Ruby is an absolute force of nature who sweeps through the village with scores to settle. Fiercely loyal to her family, Ruby will do anything and everything to protect her loved ones.

“Her relationship with Caleb is infused with intense passion that manifests itself as the ultimate volatile relationship. Ruby is a character who pulls no punches and always makes an impression. We’re delighted to welcome Beth to the show and we’re sure she’ll make a wonderful addition to the village.”

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

