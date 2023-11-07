Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to star in Emmerdale Christmas special

Iconic ice dancing duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to grace a Christmas special of Emmerdale this year.

The Olympic champions have been spotted filming at a site in Leeds, where they’ve laced up their skates once again.

This time, they’re assisting a cherished character from Emmerdale in orchestrating a heartwarming holiday-themed marriage proposal.

Christopher Dean said: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV1 and ITVX.