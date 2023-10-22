Jack Carroll is to join the cast of Coronation Street.

In an unexpected Christmas twist, Carla Barlow is in for a surprise gift this holiday season—a new addition to the family.

Actor and comedian Jack Carroll is joining the cast as Bobby, the son of Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan. Rob is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Tina McIntyre, and he only recently discovered he had a son. Unfortunately, he hadn’t had the chance to inform Carla.

Bobby suddenly appears just after Christmas, having had a falling out with his mother and seeking a place to stay. A charismatic and charming young man, Bobby is a chip off the old block, exhibiting wit and a penchant for the ladies. He quickly makes himself at home with his Aunt Carla, and it becomes clear that he has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Jack Carroll shot to fame at the age of 14 when he was the runner-up on the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. His stand-up comedy routine was a hit with both judges and viewers, leading to appearances on shows like Saturday Night at the London Palladium, Jason Manford’s Funny Old Week, Live At the Apollo, and a successful national live tour.

Born in Bradford, Jack Carroll is also an accomplished actor. Shortly after his Britain’s Got Talent appearance, he starred in Ministry of Curious Stuff on CBBC, as well as Trollied and “Doctors. In 2019, he played the role of Pete in the feature film Eaten By Lions. More recently, he wrote and starred in his own comedy short, Mobility.

As he started filming this week, Jack said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be playing a part in the history of the cultural institution that is Coronation Street. I hope Bobby brings viewers a lot of laughs in the vein of some of the street’s classic comedy characters.”