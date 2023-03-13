Ruthie Henshall joins Coronation Street for new guest role alongside Jodie Prenger

Ruthie Henshall is to join ITV soap Coronation Street in a new guest role.

The award winning actress will swap the bright lights of the West End for the cobbles of Corrie this spring.

Ruthie arrives in Weatherfield in April playing Estelle, an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth, played by fellow theatre star Jodie Prenger.

Jodie Prenger as Glenda Shuttleworth and Ruthie Henshall as Estelle. Credit: ITV

A teaser shares: “Viewers first meet Estelle having a run in with George about the cost of her mother’s funeral but when she bumps into Glenda the row is forgotten as the pair reminisce over their time on the cruise ships together.

“It’s not long before Estelle is trying to talk Glenda into buying into her theatre school franchise Little Big Shotz, but how will Eileen react when George offers to help his sister with financial backing?”

Estelle will waltz into Weatherfield on 3 April 2023.

Ruthie said: “This is one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career. Everyone is so welcoming and I can’t believe after years of the street being in my life that I finally get to tread the cobbles. Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind.

“Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises. I am so excited and delighted to be on the street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted, their stuff.”

Ruthie Henshall’s multi-award winning career has seen her star in the most popular musicals of the past thirty years, including Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You, She Loves Me, Marguerite, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables, Billy Elliot and Chicago.

Her past TV roles include Valery in The Case for BBC, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Law & Order, The Mysteries of 71st Street, The Sound of Musicals and as a judge on Dancing On Ice.