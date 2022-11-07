Emmerdale spoilers: Al Chapman's death revealed after shock twist

Emmerdale is to air the fateful moment Al Chapman was killed in flashback scenes tonight.

In Friday night’s dramatic episode of Emmerdale, Cain confessed to Moira that it was actually 10 year old Kyle who was responsible for killing Al despite him pleading guilty in court.

Tonight’s episode (7 November), will flashback to reveal how Kyle (played by Huey Quinn) became responsible for Al Chapman’s death.

Kyle. Picture: ITV

Cain with Al. Picture: ITV

A teaser shares: “Kyle and Cain (Jeff Hordley) relive the events of Al’s murder and distressed Moira (Natalie J Robb) breaks down as Cain argues he was doing what was necessary to protect his son. Cain watches as the woman he loves struggles with the devastating news.

“Fighting back the tears, Moira announces that the truth is worse than the lie. Cain feels helpless as Moira struggles to keep it together. He is left uncertain whether he will be able to count on his wife to keep this massive secret.

“Kyle’s mum Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) will also learn this devastating truth that could change her and her son’s life forever.”

Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira said of the episode: “Moira is shocked to the core by Cain’s confession. I think deep down she knew something wasn’t quite right but she had no idea that Kyle had been involved in the shooting.”

Moira chats with Cain. Credit: ITV

Kyle and Amy. Credit: ITV

“I think the audience will really sympathise with Moira’s dilemma. She will do everything she can to keep her family together, Kyle may not be hers by blood but she sees him as her own. She has a lot of extremely difficult decisions to make.”

She adds: “This is a fascinating story to play as there are so many twists and turns that will cause a ripple effect to other characters in the village that are not yet aware of the true circumstances. Moira, as a mother and a wife, has such a turbulent time ahead which is great as an actress to get stuck into.”

Emmerdale airs on Monday, 7 November at 7:30PM on ITV.

More on: Emmerdale Soaps