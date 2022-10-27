Emmerdale first look at Faith and Liv Dingle's joint funeral

Tonight Emmerdale will bid farewell to Faith and Liv Dingle in a joint funeral.

The emotional scenes will air Friday, 28 October at 7:30PM.

The episode will see two horse drawn carriages carrying Liv and Faith’s coffins make their way into the village.

At the funeral, an emotional congregation watches on as Pollard (Chris Chittell) reads Faith’s final letter to her loved ones.

As the funeral moves outside, Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) breath is taken away when he sees the entire village has come out to pay their respects.

Laura Shaw, Emmerdale Producer, said of the upcoming scenes: “We knew when we decided to do a joint funeral for Faith and Liv that it would need to be a very special and memorable funeral for two such hugely epic and much loved characters.

“Having a scene featuring the entire adult cast was not something we had done before and given the funeral was taking place towards the end of our October 50th birthday month, it felt very right and fitting that we had the whole cast there to say goodbye.

“It was no easy feat for the Emmerdale production team to organise and execute and nor was it easy to shoot as the Dingles said farewell to not one but two of their beloved family, some of the tears that fell that day were absolutely real. But behind the tears and sadness there was also a celebratory feel on set.

“A feeling of pride and honour that the October month was ending with all our villagers united on Main Street, demonstrating that love and warmth and togetherness that has kept Emmerdale on our screens for 50 years.”

Emmerdale airs nightly at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale online now via ITV Hub.

