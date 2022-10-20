Stephanie Beacham returns to Coronation Street as Martha Frazer after 13 years

Stephanie Beacham is to make a return to Coronation Street after 13 years.

The actress will reprise her role as femme fatale Martha Frazer.

She will sail back into Ken Barlow’s life on her canal barge, leaving him in deep water.

A teaser shares: “Having recently rekindled his relationship with another of his ex-lovers, Wendy Popadopulous, Ken is stunned when Martha arrives to help out with the Weatherfield Players Am Dram production.

“Despite his burgeoning feelings for Wendy, it’s not long before his head is turned once more by the exotic charms of actress Martha, and yet again, the octogenarian lothario finds himself in a classic soap love triangle.”

William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, said: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

“When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Stephanie Beacham added: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Martha will arrive in Weatherfield on 23 November.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with episodes on ITV Hub here.