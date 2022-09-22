Coronation Street has revealed a first look at Kelly’s rooftop showdown.

The new photos show the moment that Kelly’s revenge plot goes horribly wrong and sees her suddenly not only fighting to save Gary’s life, the man she wanted dead, but also fighting to save her own.

State of the art Volume Wall technology has been used on the soap for the first time to create the spectacular Manchester city scape rooftop backdrop for these climactic scenes.

KELLY’S ROOFTOP SHOWDOWN. Credit: ITV/Mark Bruce

ITV tease: “This week viewers have seen Kelly pay gangster Kieron to kill Gary after finding out he was behind her dad’s murder. But after a crisis of conscience Kelly did a dramatic U-turn and ordered Kieron to call off the hit.

“However finding himself holding all the cards, Kieron forces the pair onto a rooftop and reveals his plan to kill Kelly and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like murder-suicide.

“As a gunshot rings out, who has taken the bullet?”

The dramatic week of episodes see Millie Gibson exit the show after three years in the role of Kelly Neelan.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with episodes on ITV Hub here.