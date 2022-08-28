EastEnders to say goodbye to Dot Branning in emotional special episode

EastEnders has revealed it is to say goodbye to the iconic character Dot Branning.

In a special episode later this year, the iconic character will bid a final farewell when news reaches the residents of Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away.

June Brown, OBE, MBE played Dot on the soap since 1985. She sadly passed away in April 2022.

The BBC share of the upcoming episode: "In a very special episode airing this winter, Dot’s family and friends will come together for her funeral to say goodbye to their beloved Dot.

"The character is currently residing in Ireland but as per Dot’s wishes, her funeral will be held in Walford, the place she always called home. Dot is one of the Squares most adored faces and her family and friends will be sure to give her the send-off she so very well deserves."

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year and, for quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever.

"June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

"Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves. So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve."

An air date for the episode is to be confirmed.

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One.

You can catch up with past episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

