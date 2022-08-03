ITV has revealed what’s in store for Emmerdale this autumn.

As Emmerdale starts gearing up to celebrate its 50th birthday this October and following the success of winning ‘Best Soap’ at the British Soap Awards, there’s plenty of drama that is not to be missed.

When Faith (Sally Dexter) received the bad news that her cancer had returned, this devastating diagnosis was thankfully enough to shock her son, Cain (Jeff Hordley), out of his reluctance to build bridges with his mother for the first time in his life.

At last Cain and Faith seem to be sharing better times, but for how long and will Cain cope with the decreasing health of his mother having missed so many years? Faith soon has a plan to try and make up for all that lost time, but could it backfire?

Meanwhile, with her mother’s health of great concern, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has fallen into the arms of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) who is seemingly offering her the escapism she’s craving in the form of a reckless affair.

With her feelings for Al growing stronger by the day, will loyal hubby Paddy (Dominic Brunt) have his heart broken. And how will her headstrong brother Cain react should he realise she’s in bed with his arch nemesis?

Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) cocaine habit is a wrecking ball in her life. Not only is her habit decimating her marriage which is now riddled with lies, but Leyla’s losing trust and important contracts at work. How long will it be before she faces up to the fact she has a problem or someone finds out?

When Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) met Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) she thought she had a keeper. But Suzy’s past threw a spanner into their relationship when it became apparent she had, albeit unwittingly, supplied Holly Barton with the cash for drugs that ultimately killed her. Will Vanessa be able to get over the web of lies her new lover has spun?

Amelia (Daisy Campbell) has been secretly visiting Noah (Jack Downham) in prison by falsifying visiting orders. She’s a mixed up teen whose health has been at risk from taking a weight gain syrup, but this isn’t the only problem this lass has got to contend with; she’s pregnant!

With the weight of the world on her shoulders will this 15 year old get the support she needs to make a life changing decision?

Emmerdale airs nightly at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale online now via ITV Hub.

