Bobby Brazier joins cast of EastEnders as Freddie Slater

Bobby Brazier is to join the cast of EastEnders this autumn.

Bobby will make his acting debut as he joins the BBC One in the role of Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater.

The BBC share: “Freddie was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when he and Little Mo left to start a new life away from Walford. Now an 18-year-old Freddie is set to arrive on The Square as he finds himself on a mission that could end in heartbreak…

“A bundle of energy and a truckload of trouble, Freddie Slater has a heart of gold but can’t help getting himself into mischief. While he’s sweet like his mum, he certainly isn’t shy and manages to cause a stir wherever he goes – but is he a true Slater at heart?”

Bobby said: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders – so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

“Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I’m very grateful. Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul. A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes.

“Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him.”

Bobby is currently filming scenes which will air later this year.

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One.

You can catch up with past episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

