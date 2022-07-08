Coronation Street spoilers: In denial Phill tries to woo Fiz after wedding shock

Coronation Street has revealed a first look at next week’s episodes as Phill tries to woo Fiz.

After being jilted by bride Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) on their wedding night, next week sees an in denial Phill (Jamie Kenna) pull out all the stops as he attempts to woo Fiz once more.

Friday night’s shock episode saw Phill dumped at his wedding reception, after marrying the woman of his dreams, while Fiz ran back into the arms of ex Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

But unaware that Tyrone is the reason for Fiz’s change of heart, Phill embarks on a series of stunts to prove the depth of his love to Fiz, including this grand gesture with a Mariachi band!

Jamie Kenna, who plays Phill, said: “I think love is blind and love can make us do very, very out of character things. So he goes through pretty much a full wardrobe of dress up clothes for one to attempt to create certain scenarios to win her back, a tuxedo being once, a long trench coat being another!

“He just tries every single thing romantically he can think of and it’s one of those situations where he can’t see it’s failing because love is blind.

“But from the outside looking in it’s kind of painful and cringe worthy to watch bless him. But you can’t see the wood for the trees when you’re in that situation.”

Speaking about Phill being dumped at his wedding, Jamie continued: “It’s absolutely devastating, the whole pack of cards comes tumbling down. It’s his perfect day, with his perfect woman, it’s the moment he’s been waiting for his entire life. He’s got his grandmother’s ring, whose dying wish was for him to give it to someone he loves, which he does.

“They’ve had their ups and downs, they’ve got over the sabotage going on but they’ve finally made it down the aisle. She looked him in the eyes, there was a little stumble at the wedding but it’s all good, they’ve got over everything as far as he’s concerned.

“So it’s utter shock. That being said he’s not stupid. I think he senses throughout the day that something’s maybe not quite right, so when Fiz turns round and says she needs to speak to him, I think he knows. But it’s just utter devastation, there’s no other word for it, his world implodes.”

Can Phill make his bride fall in love all over again or is Fiz’s heart truly back with Tyrone?

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with episodes on ITV Hub here.