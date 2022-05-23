Here's a first look at a dramatic shock car crash and arrest coming to Coronation Street this week.

The world of Abi, Kevin, Imran and Toyah will be turned upside down in a series of episodes airing next week (from 30 May).

In a change to usual transmission times the soap will air half an hour episodes Monday to Friday at 7:30PM, as we follow the shocking consequences of the fight for the custody of baby Alfie.

A teaser shares: "As the battle for Alfie intensifies between parents Abi and Imran, residents of the street will face the consequences in an unmissable week which promises chaos and carnage on the cobbles.

Toyah Habeeb [GEORGIA TAYLOR] and Imran Habeeb [CHARLIE ME MELO lie unconscious in the wreckage following a car crash

"This dramatic week of episodes starts with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah in which he reveals everything.

"As we move back and forth the action centres around a horrific car crash which leaves both Toyah and Imran lying unconscious in the wreckage. With emotions boiling over the stakes are at their highest as Abi, Kevin, Imran and Toyah go head to head.

"And as questions start to be asked about how the crash happened Abi and Kevin find themselves under suspicion from the police.

Abi Webster [SALLY CARMAN]and Kevin Webster [MICHAEL LE VELL] are horrified to learn that Imran and Toyah have been in a car crash

"Was the crash an accident or a deliberate attempt to endanger lives?"

Watch the dramatic episodes play out nightly at 7:30PM between Monday, 30 May and Friday, 3 June.