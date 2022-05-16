Coronation Street reveals new trailer for an unmissable week of drama

Coronation Street has unveiled a new trailer for an unmissable week of drama.

Corrie bosses have teased "Weatherfield is spinning out of control and lives are turned upside down" in a string of upcoming episodes.

ITV share: "As the battle for baby Alfie intensifies between parents Abi and Imran, residents of the street will face the consequences in an unmissable week which promises chaos and carnage on the cobbles.

"The haunting preview video starts when Abi and Imran lock eyes. The pair are currently embroiled in a fight for custody of their son but solicitor and biological father Imran has paid an associate to lie about Abi, making it appear to the court that she’s back on drugs.

"As the parents come face to face, the camera spins, throwing each of them to the floor in turn, and back up again as their story unfolds behind them, in the first scene we see Imran’s wife, Toyah, holding a crying Alfie.

"Toyah is still struggling to cope with the revelation that her new husband was unfaithful and slept with Abi, resulting in him fathering baby Alfie and subsequently losing the child they were due to adopt.

"Confusion etched on Imran’s face, he slams to the ground and, rotating again, sirens blare and the police dash towards a pained Abi. In the garage, Kevin darts to his estranged wife, his vision of a reconciliation having been shattered by the discovery that a one night stand with Imran led to Alfie’s birth.

"Abi falls and Imran rises and this time he is joined by a panicked Adam, while Toyah is comforted by Leanne and Nick.

Like a creepy carousel, around and around it goes, as more neighbours are pulled into Imran and Abi’s abyss.

The stunning week of episodes will be on ITV and ITV Hublater this month.

MD Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said: "The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie's best loved characters in this fantastic week of edge of your seat drama. Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed. Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed."

Will Abi be able to prove her innocence or will Imran’s lies give him the win? As Toyah starts to doubt Imran’s integrity, will it all come crashing down? Still reeling, will Kevin follow his heart and forgive the woman he loves or will he go with his head and play safe in order to protect himself and his own son Jack?

No matter what, The Street is spinning out of control and Abi, Imran, Toyah and Kevin are on course for an almighty collision!