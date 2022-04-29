Spider Nugent is set to return to Coronation Street!

25 years since he first walked into Weatherfield, Spider Nugent will make his return to the cobbles this summer.

Martin Hancock will resume the role he played as Emily’s eco warrior nephew between 1997 and 2003 next month, appearing on our screens in July.

ITV tease: "As the on/off boyfriend of Toyah Battersby, Spider left Coronation Street in 2003, when he headed to London to start afresh with Toyah. They later separated with Spider moving to Peru, while after a failed marriage Toyah returned to be with her family in 2016.

"With life having moved on, has Spider held on to the ideals of his youth and has he come back for one final attempt to rekindle his love with Toyah or is it something else that brings him back to the street?"

Martin said of his return: “Having the opportunity to walk back onto the cobbles is fabulous, I’m so excited to be seeing a lot of old friends and picking up what Spider has been up to. I’ve always wanted to come back at some point and it just felt like this is the right time. I’m eternally grateful to Iain for the opportunity”

Coronation Street producer Iain Macleod added: “Martin is a fabulous actor and Spider is a character with real heritage, and affection from fans. His return heralds an enthralling new story for Toyah, who will be embroiled in a mess of guilt and secrecy when Spider arrives.

"Will he be her saviour or the thing that ruins her life forever?”

Coronation Street airs on ITV and ITV Hub.