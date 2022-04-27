Emmerdale spoilers: Special flash forward week of episodes teased

Emmerdale has teased fans with special flash forward week of episodes.

New images released today give hints of the stories set to unfold in a week of special episodes.

Featuring flash forward scenes, viewers will be wondering what the future holds for some key characters, but as the week unfolds all will become clear.

ITV share: "As the week commences, in the gloom we see a misty graveyard with an open grave. The slamming of an iron police cell door and the sound of a gunshot rings out in the woods before we see a crumpled car steaming in the gloom having just had a terrible accident… But whose bodies are in the wreck and what does it all mean?

"The war between Cain Dingle, played by Jeff Hordley, and adversary Al Chapman, played by Michael Wildman, seems to show no signs of abating, but could this special week be the culmination of their mutual loathing?

"Noah (Jack Downham) has escalated his obsession with Chloe (Jessie Elland). Noah is tracking her phone and is currently enjoying spying on oblivious Chloe with his hightech drone.

"How will Chloe and her loyal friends react when Noah’s behaviour is exposed? Could Noah’s behaviour be the catalyst to spiral this week into a disaster?

"Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is home alone up at Home Farm and worried Jamie Tate is back from the ‘dead’ and looming large. When things start going bump in the night for Gabby could she find herself in a perilous situation?"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30PM on ITV.

The special week of episodes will air from Monday, 9 May.

Catch up with latest episodes now on ITV Hub here.

