Actress June Brown has sadly died at the age of 95.

The iconic soap star was best known for her role as Dot Cotton in BBC One's EastEnders, first appearing in 1985 and leading in 2020 at the age of 93.

It was announced by her family this afternoon (4 April) that June passed away "very peacefully" on Sunday.

In a tribute, a spokesperson for EastEnders said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

Added the show's Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw: "When you join EastEnders, there are some characters both on and off screen that are just iconic and June Brown, OBE, MBE is at the top of that list.

"Her creation and portrayal of Dot Cotton made a huge impact in British television, she created iconic moments that not only entertained the nation but at times changed it a little for the better.

"I had the pleasure of working with June when I was the Story Producer and when you have the talent such as June Brown to work with, you always knew it was going to be magic.

"I speak for us all at EastEnders when I say that today is a very sad day as June Brown was a truly special and unforgettable woman. We send our deepest sympathies to June’s family.”

Prior to her role in EastEnders, June first started her TV in career in 1970 in ITV's coronation Street and has also enjoyed appearances on Doctor Who and The Duchess of Duke Street.

Awarded both an MBE and OBE for services to drama and charity, June also appeared in a number of films and stage shows, including the West End production of Calendar Girls.