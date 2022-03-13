Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia gets her final revenge on Adam Barlow

Here's a first look at the dramatic moment Lydia gets her final revenge on Adam Barlow on Coronation Street.

After weeks of tormenting Adam, destroying both his marriage and career, this is the moment that stalker Lydia takes her final act of revenge.

Advertisements

In a teaser released ahead of the episodes airing later this month, ITV tease: "As the truth about their past comes tumbling out, a heated row ensues but when an emotional Lydia lashes out at a seemingly unrepentant Adam, a violent shove sees him falling over a first floor railing crashing onto the floor below.

ADAM TAKES THE FALL. Picture: ITV Photographer - Danielle Baguley

"As a bloodied and unconscious Adam lays on the ground, has he paid the ultimate price for his womanising ways?

"And will Lydia finally be unmasked to Adam’s estranged wife Sarah and the police."

The episodes will air on Monday, March 21.

Coronation Street airs on ITV at 8PM - 9PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online on ITV Hub.

ADAM UNCONCIOUS. Picture: ITV Photographer - Danielle Baguley

In more recent Corrie news, the ITV soap has just unveiled plans for its new Weatherfield Precinct set.