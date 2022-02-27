Maisie Smith 'set for EastEnders return' - three months after leaving

Maisie Smith is set to make a return to EastEnders three months after leaving.

Maisie announced her departure from the BBC One series as Tiffany Butcher in October before her final scenes aired in December.

But she'll soon be seen back on screen alongside Zack Morris who plays Tiffany's ex Keegan.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Bosses felt Tiffany had unfinished business with Keegan that needed a resolution before he left.

“So they decided to ask her back for one episode. Viewers will have to wait to see if they manage to fix their relationship or whether the bad blood that we’ve seen between them continues.”

Previously announcing her exit from EastEnders, Maisie said: "It’s time to say farewell to Tiff! I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

"I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old."

Meanwhile Zack recently announced he would also be leaving the soap.

"After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest," Zack said earlier this month. "This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart.

"The cast and crew of this show deserve every accolade that comes their way. The hard work, love and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it's not to be taken lightly.

"This show has given me so much, not just as an actor but as a man. These invaluable lessons I have learned at EastEnders will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I will forever see this whole experience as the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. I loved every second."

EastEnders airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

The BBC recently revealed the show will move to a permanent 7:30PM slot, airing Monday-Thursdays from March.