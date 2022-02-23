Coronation Street spoilers tease 'secrets, lies and liaisons' ahead of schedule shake up

Secrets, lies and liaisons cause drama on Coronation Street this Spring.

The ITV soap will be moving to a new schedule from 7 March, airing hour-long shows on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ahead of the schedule change, soap bosses have teased a dramatic season of must see storylines.

After a tumultuous year Abi Webster could be forgiven for thinking it is finally time to put everything behind her and focus on her new life with Kevin and Jack. But the past has a habit of catching up with you and when Kevin finds out about her one night stand Abi reverts to type and presses the self-destruct button.

ITV tease: "Believing she cheated on him with Seb’s dad Tez, Kevin tells Abi they are through and she wastes no time seeking out old drug dealer mate Dean. In dramatic scenes to be screened on Sunday March 6th she finds herself in a high speed stolen car chase.

"Dumped by the side of the road drugged up and in agony she calls an ambulance and is rushed to hospital where she has a life changing decision to make. Are the mistakes of Abi’s past about to change her future forever?"

Meanwhile, Adam Barlow is a man who has made many mistakes and never paid the price - until now. And the irony that he now looks set to lose everything for something he hasn’t actually done is not lost on the stressed out solicitor.

A teaser reveals: "As Lydia Chambers ramps up her cleverly orchestrated campaign of revenge it becomes clear that she holds all the cards as she turns Sarah against him. When Lydia gets him arrested it looks like he may be about to lose his liberty and his career but as the vendetta continues is his life also in danger?"

Elsewhere, having spent the past two years literally getting away with murder the clock is ticking for the one time loan shark Gary Windass.

Laura hires a private detective forcing Gary to answer some very tricky questions and when news reaches him of a new building development planned for the very place he buried Rick’s body it looks as though the house of cards is about to come tumbling down.

Finally, Daisy Midgely is known for keeping her cards close to her chest but when it comes to affairs of the heart she is not afraid to play dirty to keep her man.

ITV share: "Things are looking good for barmaid Daisy and school teacher Daniel Osbourne, sparks are flying for the unlikely couple and it looks like Daisy has finally got her happy ever after.

"But when a face from Daniel’s past returns in the shape of ex call girl Nicky the green eyed monster takes over and Daisy pulls out all the stops to keep the two apart. With Nicky determined to stick around, even applying for a job at Daniel's school, how will Daisy react when she discovers the truth about Nicky’s past life?"

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “It’s an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect.

“We’ve got high-octane action with tragic heroine Abi, leading to life and death dilemmas. We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.

"We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past. And we’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy. All of this in one big serving per night. What’s not to love?”

Coronation Street will air on ITV at 8PM - 9PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 March.