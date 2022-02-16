Coronation Street: There's a commotion in the hospital corridor and Tracy and Amy dash out just in time to see Steve punching Jacob. Copyright ITV

Steve McDonald and Jacob Hay come to blows in tonight's episode of Coronation Street.

In this evening's instalment of the ITV soap, Steve finally sees red over his daughter’s relationship with the former drug dealer.

A teaser shares: "Tensions reach breaking point in tonight’s episodes when Steve orders Jacob to stay away from Amy after her drink was spiked in a club. With the suspicion falling solely on Jacob due to his unsavory past with drugs, he has no choice but to try to convince the Barlows that he is innocent.

"However Jacob will face the wrath of protective dad, Steve, who is hellbent on separating the teen star crossed lovers. "

Actor Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob, says of the filming the scenes: "Jacob is incredibly nervous because he is so keen to make a good impression. Jacob is fully aware of what Steve and Tracy think and feel about him so he is really eager to come across well to them."

Speaking about Steve ordering Jacob to stay away from Amy, he continues: "Jacob is absolutely gutted because he really does like Amy. He has genuine feelings towards her and he sees this new life and a new beginning for himself with Amy so when Steve tells him he can’t see her anymore he feels a lot of emotion and it crushes him. What

"Jacob and Amy have is something really special and it makes him feel wanted, which is something he has never had or felt in his life before. He doesn’t want to go against Steve but he sees a future with Amy and he really wants to fight for her."

Jack shares on the punch from Steve: "Amy’s drink has been spiked and a lot of fingers are pointing at Jacob which is understandable given his past with drugs. All Jacob wants to do is see Amy but Steve wants him to have nothing to do with his daughter. Jacob is being persistent and he brings sandwiches and crisps for Steve and Tracy to try and help.

"Steve asks Jacob to leave but Jacob is pleading with Steve to let him stay. Steve’s son, Oliver, is mentioned so Steve sees red and punches Jacob. Jacob is totally shocked by this; he is totally surprised and didn’t expect Steve to do that. Jacob is so disappointed because now he knows at this point, it’s going to be near impossible to win them over.

"But Jacob is going to continue to fight for Amy."

Jack and fellow actor Simon Gregson wee put into a 'bubble' to film the scenes safely.

He continued: "It was really exciting, the high action scenes are always great fun to film. We had a fight arranger and Simon and I went through the actions. We had a few different ideas of how we could make it work, trying things and then watching it back on camera to see what worked well. I think we came up with something that looks really cool.

"It is difficult to get the angles right when filming these sorts of scenes - you can’t just punch an actor! - so it has to be done in the right way. It’s very precise so we did a few takes before we felt we had got it spot on and perfect. In the end, everyone was really happy with it and I am really excited to see the end result myself."

Jack added: "Simon has been amazing. He is iconic to the show and he is a brilliant actor so it’s been really great to be able to work with him and learn things from him on set - I have been soaking it all in!

"Simon is everything you would expect him to be; he is really funny and we are laughing all the time. I have such a great time working with him and I am really excited to see the scenes on screen this week because I feel like we have worked really well together."

Coronation Street airs on ITV and ITV Hub.