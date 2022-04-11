The British Soap Awards 2022 confirmed to return this June on ITV

The British Soap Awards have been confirmed to return in 2022.

Following a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the The British Soap Awards will be back this summer on ITV.

After a forced break, they'll return ready to celebrate twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the live awards will be presented by an array of well-known faces from across the TV and showbiz world in June.

"A year in which Janine Butcher returned to Albert Square in EastEnders, Seb Franklin died of injuries sustained in an horrific hate crime in Coronation Street, Summer set out to destroy Brody for his role in her father's death on Hollyoaks, Meena Jutla left a trail of murder and mayhem in Emmerdale and Rob's relationship with Karen was left hanging in the balance in Doctors.

"The five biggest soaps - Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks - will be battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year. Some of the biggest faces from all five soaps will be hitting the red carpet for the most star-studded and glamorous event in the soap calendar.

The long list categories for the public voted awards - Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer and Best Family - will open next Tuesday 19th April at 10am.

Details on how to vote will be available on www.britishsoapawards.tv.

The panel voted categories will be Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

There will also be the Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be given out on the night.

An air date for the ceremony in June is to be announced.

The British Soap Awards have aired since 1999.

In place of of the cancelled show in 2020, a special documentary aired voiced by Phillip Schofield who has hosted the awards since 2006.