Coronation Street spoilers tease dramatic Valentine's Day storylines

Coronation Street has teased a dramatic series of storylines for Valentine's Day.

The ITV soap has revealed what's to come from the week ahead with love in the air for the residents of Coronation Street - but will the course of true love run smoothly for everyone?

Teasers - together with a brand new picture, above - released today share: "Revenge is a dish best served cold for scheming Lydia as she mounts a campaign to snare her old flame Adam and ruin his relationship with wife Sarah once and for all.

"Viewers were shocked to discover that Adam’s tormentor was in fact his ex-girlfriend, Lydia, who has recently befriended Sarah in a bid to get her own back on Adam. As Lydia’s obsession escalates to new heights over the coming weeks, Sarah will find herself at the centre of a sinister plot, unable to know who to trust.

"With Lydia determined to rip Adam’s life apart, will he and Sarah realise who the enemy is before it’s too late?"

Meanwhile Jacob and Amy, Weathefield’s very own Romeo and Juliet, face the wrath of the Barlows who are hellbent on putting a stop to their blossoming relationship.

ITV reveal: "After Amy collapses in the club, having been spiked, Steve and Tracy are in a state of shock, convinced that Jacob has drugged their daughter. It’s a double blow for Steve when Jacob reveals that he and Amy are actually together and seeing red, Steve punches Jacob.

"With the whole family against them and Simon laser-focused on putting Jacob behind bars, will Amy and Jacob’s relationship weather the storm? Is Jacob as innocent as he claims to be and will any of the Barlows believe that he has turned over a new leaf?"

Elsewhere Daisy seals Valentine’s Day with a kiss as she and Daniel agree to give their relationship another go. But with Daniel’s worklife in turbulence, will love conquer all?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub.