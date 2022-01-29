Acclaimed actress Louise Jameson has joined the cast of Emmerdale.

Louise has a variety of television and theatre credits, most notably playing the roles of Leela in Doctor Who and Rosa Di Marco in EastEnders.

Advertisements

In Emmerdale, Louise will play Rhona Goskirk’s mum, Mary, who will burst onto the scene just in time to interrupt a very important moment in Rhona’s life.

A teaser of the upcoming episodes shares: "No nonsense Mary has a strained relationship with her daughter who has always felt she was never good enough for her mother. Though Mary will prove a hit with everyone she meets in the village, will she be able to repair her broken relationship with Rhona? Can they put the past behind them and begin to cherish the fact they are mother and daughter?

"With Mary’s acerbic wit and stubbornness, Rhona knows there won’t be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around and it’s only a matter of time before she starts ruffling feathers in the village. But how long before unsettled Rhona finds out the real reason behind her mother’s arrival?"

Louise Jameson said of joining Emmerdale: “It feels like such a gift to be welcomed into the Emmerdale cast. Playing Zoe’s on screen mum is the icing on the cake.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise to Emmerdale. It's great to have such a high calibre and talented actor join our already strong team and she will be a fabulous asset to the show.

Advertisements

"Intelligent, witty and complex, Mary promises to be a force to be reckoned with in the village and for Rhona, there won't ever be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV. You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

More on: Emmerdale Soaps