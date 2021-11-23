BBC One has unveiled its Christmas storylines for EastEnders - here's a spoiler-filled preview of what to expect.

In a series of teasers, soap bosses have revealed what's to come over the festive period

Love is all around Walford this Christmas as two couples prepare for their yuletide nuptials and families celebrate for the first time together. The halls may be decked, presents wrapped and mistletoe prepped but Albert Square is home to many secrets and plenty of residents desperate to reveal the truth over the turkey.

The Trueman-Fox’s are celebrating love with Denise, Jack, Chelsea and Gray heading towards wedded bliss but with Whitney following her gut instinct and Kim anxious to expose Phil’s crimes, the journey towards winter wedding joy is set to be icy.

Rocky is spending his Christmas with Kathy and Sonia, he’s grown fond of his ‘daughter’ but keeping up appearances is taking its toll and an unwanted guest threatens to spoil more than just the dinner.

Janine is firmly on the naughty list this year and will do whatever it takes to make sure she remains in the spotlight. Is the sudden Christmas spirit her way of giving Scarlett the day she deserves, or will Mrs Claus become Mrs Claws as Janine craves attention from elsewhere?

Phil and Kat face a bumpy road in the countdown to their first Christmas together as Sharon leans on Phil for support.

EastEnders airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

