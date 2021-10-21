Emmerdale spoiler: First look as Priya faces fire in the maize maze

Here's a first look at tonight's episode of Emmerdale as fire in the maize maze puts a number of characters at risk.

Last night's episode (Wednesday, 20 October) saw Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) follow Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) into the maize maze.

Wanting to silence Andrea after she witnessed Meena hold lifeless Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) under the water, things are not looking good for Andrea. But, as events heat up in the maze, it's not only Andrea who finds herself in danger.

Tonight, as Priya heads into the maze, fire takes over. The trapped survivalists will find there's no way out. Can they survive?

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya, shares: "Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting & equally terrifying at moments. It's an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action.

"There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times. It's incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way.

"Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the Maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time...!"

Emmerdale airs tonight, 21 October, at 7PM and 8PM on ITV and the ITV Hub.

