Emmerdale spoilers: Bridge collapse sees characters fighting for their lives

First look photos from tonight's Emmerdale reveal the aftermath of the terrifying bridge collapse.

Last night’s (18 October) episode of Emmerdale episode saw a perilous rope bridge above a canyon collapse.

Advertisements

The dramatic scenes resulted in Manpreet Sharma and Charles Anderson falling from a great height into the menacing waters below.

Tonight, (19 October) with David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden left clinging onto the broken bridge, another turn of events will soon see them join Manpreet and Charles as they fight for their lives in the water below - but this isn’t the only terrifying plunge Victoria will make in tonight’s episode. Will they survive?

Speaking of the bridge stunt, Kevin Mathurin (who plays Charles Anderson) said: "We were so high up, about 60ft above the water. When the VFX are in it will look like the rope bridge is suspended between two cliffs but in reality, one side was attached to a crane.

"It didn’t look inviting at all but the way they constructed and designed it, it looked fantastic. I looked at it and thought, this is my job, amazing! Rebecca was so comfortable walking across the bridge and I was holding on for dear life like a mug.”

Advertisements

Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma) added: "The bridge stunt was not only a feat of imaginative prowess but also of technical excellence. So complex was the set up of the bridge - it took 3 hours each time to reset it- that we as actors felt a certain pressure to do the shot justice.

"It was a good pressure though, one that made you want to bring your A-game to the field. We had a wonderful stunt team managing any concerns we had so felt totally safe and secure. Having said that, your heart can’t fail to miss a beat or two when you’re suspended with no safety harness on a Tarzan-like rope bridge with a 60ft drop below into a water-filled quarry."

Meamwhile Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) admitted: "I’m not great with heights. When we had to do the bridge stuff, Isabel was just absolutely amazing. We were on wires so there was no way we could fall but when your 60ft above the water and you’re clinging onto a broken bridge, it’s absolutely terrifying.

"I was pretty nervous about the bridge but it all flipped with the water stuff as Izzy wasn’t too confident in the water and I love being in the water. It’s funny because our characters were so opposite to us.

"Victoria was supposed to be scared of heights and David is trying to help her but in reality, it was the other way round. I was petrified and Izzy took it all in her stride. The bridge was so high though. Even the stunt guys commented on how high it was. I was pretending that I was a lot more confident than I was.

"Hopefully, I passed it off. Isabel on the other hand was fine. She was loving it. She was letting go and hanging off the rope she was on. It was pretty nerve-wracking for me."

Finally, Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) shared: "I’m at ease with heights so I don’t understand how if you know you’re clipped on to a harness you can be scared of falling.

Advertisements

"Matthew on the other hand is not okay with heights so he did really well considering. Victoria was obviously supposed to be the scared one and David was supposed to be the confident one. That wasn’t the case in real life."

Emmerdale airs tonight, 19 October, at 7PM on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More on: Emmerdale Soaps