Coronation Street preview teases upcoming deadly episodes

Coronation Street has unveiled a haunting new promo of upcoming deadly episodes.

The chilling new teaser gives viewers a first look at the dramatic episodes due to hit TV screens next week.

Produced by the ITV Creative team and featuring the haunting track Me and the Devil by Soap&Skin, the atmospheric preview sets the scene for the week of compelling drama.

Watch the trailer below...

ITV share: "Drug Lord Harvey Gaskill is seen emerging from the side of an overturned prison van in the pouring rain whilst Corey Brent dons a wolf mask to torment a traumatised Nina.

"As the tension builds we see Abi confront Corey in the spooky house of horrors before the pair are shown trapped down a drain shaft, whilst an anxious Roy watches from above.

"With the storm intensifying we witness the ground open up beneath Jenny Connor and end on a terrified Leanne finding herself face to face with a murderous Harvey.

"As the promo says - No One is Safe!"

Producer Iain McLeod said: “ITV Creative have really set the scene for this incredible week with this promo.

“We set out to make a week of breathless, brilliant drama - and boy, have our outstanding cast, crew, design team and writers delivered! The week is jammed packed with twists and turns, and astonishing visual spectacle. It also has heart, heroism and humour in the most unexpected places.

"I have to say it again: our team has excelled themselves. Making any TV in a pandemic is hard, especially if you’ve been doing it non-stop for over 12 months - so I have to tip my hat to everyone for their tireless efforts in continuing to raise the bar, against all the odds.”

Coronation Street’s deadly week of drama begins on 18 October.