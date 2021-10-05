Casualty announces first transgender character in a continuing role

BBC One's Casualty is to introduce a new transgender character.

Arin Smethurst will join the cast playing paramedic Sah in a continuing role.

The BBC share of the new addition: "Sah is the latest recruit to join the paramedic team, working alongside Jan (Di Botcher), Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Iain (Michael Stevenson).

"They are a cool character who never wants to be seen trying too hard, or showing their feelings, but they soon meet their match when working with boss Jan, who suspects a big heart is hiding somewhere inside their chilly exterior."

Arin Smethurst said: "I am honoured to be joining the spectacular Casualty family as a shiny new paramedic!

"I’m so excited to portray this transgender, non-binary, salty but fiercely compassionate character and hope they are not only well-received, but also a source of awareness for those who have never met someone like me. I can’t wait for you to meet Sah!"

Deborah Sathe, Senior Executive Producer of Casualty and Holby City, added: "We are delighted to welcome Arin to the Casualty family and launch our new paramedic Sah for the Saturday night audience.

"Sah will get themselves into all sorts of professional adventures whilst masking their own personal sorrow. In a world where our privacy is something to be treasured, will Sah be able to keep theirs?"

Arin will first appear as Sah on screen later this month (October).

Casualty airs Saturday nights on BBC One. You can watch episodes of Casualty online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC

